“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.

Islam Times - The apartheid “Israeli” entity is punishing Gazans after resistance groups launched rocket operations in response to “Israeli” invasion of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

The “Israeli” regime said it will close the only crossing from the besieged Gaza Strip for workers on Sunday in the Palestinian enclave after the Palestinian resistance fired three rockets at the “Israeli” entity."Following the rockets fired toward ‘Israeli’ territory from the Gaza Strip last night, it was decided that crossings into ‘Israel’ for Gazan merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this upcoming Sunday," COGAT, a unit of the war ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said on Saturday.According to Ynet, the decision to open the aisle will be examined according to the assessment of the situation.Violence by “Israelis” against Palestinians at al-Quds’ [Jerusalem]’s holy site – the al-Aqsa Mosque – has sparked fears over it escalating into a wider “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.On Friday, two rockets were fired from the besieged Gaza Strip, with one landing in open terrain in the entity and the other inside the enclave.Earlier this week, two other rocket launches were detected in the south of the “Israeli” occupied Palestinian territories near its border with Gaza. While no group claimed responsibility for the operations, Hamas said after one of them that it was “keeping its finger on the trigger.”