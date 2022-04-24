0
Sunday 24 April 2022 - 03:02

Bodyguard Martyred After Terrorists Attack IRGC General’s Car in SE Iran

Story Code : 990752
Bodyguard Martyred After Terrorists Attack IRGC General’s Car in SE Iran
The Quds Regional Headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that a bodyguard was martyred after terrorists opened fire at Brigadier General Hosein Almasi's car at dawn today.

The report added that Brigadier Gen. Hossein Almasi, commander of the Salman Farsi Brigade, survived the ambush in Zahedan without any injury.

It also identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan the son of Brigadier General Absalan.

According to the authorities, all four perpetrators of the attack have been arrested.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
22 April 2022
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022