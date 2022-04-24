Bodyguard Martyred After Terrorists Attack IRGC General’s Car in SE Iran

Islam Times - Unidentified gunmen ambushed a car carrying a general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Zahedan, southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, on Saturday, killing a bodyguard.

The Quds Regional Headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced that a bodyguard was martyred after terrorists opened fire at Brigadier General Hosein Almasi's car at dawn today.The report added that Brigadier Gen. Hossein Almasi, commander of the Salman Farsi Brigade, survived the ambush in Zahedan without any injury.It also identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan the son of Brigadier General Absalan.According to the authorities, all four perpetrators of the attack have been arrested.