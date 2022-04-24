Poll Shows over 80% of Russians Trust Putin

Islam Times - More than 80% of surveyed Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on April 11-17.

"When asked if they trusted Vladimir Putin, 80.7% of respondents answered in the affirmative (a 0.9 percentage point drop from the week before). The president’s approval rating stands at 78.4% (a 1.2 percentage point decline)," the pollster said in a statement, TASS reported.As many as 54.2% of the poll’s participants were positive about the activities of the Russian prime minister (a 0.8 percentage point drop from the previous week) and 53.4% approved of the government’s work (a 1.7 percentage point decline).A total of 64.4% of those surveyed said that they trusted Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (a 0.3 percentage point decline).