0
Sunday 24 April 2022 - 03:11

Poll Shows over 80% of Russians Trust Putin

Story Code : 990753
Poll Shows over 80% of Russians Trust Putin
"When asked if they trusted Vladimir Putin, 80.7% of respondents answered in the affirmative (a 0.9 percentage point drop from the week before). The president’s approval rating stands at 78.4% (a 1.2 percentage point decline)," the pollster said in a statement, TASS reported.

As many as 54.2% of the poll’s participants were positive about the activities of the Russian prime minister (a 0.8 percentage point drop from the previous week) and 53.4% approved of the government’s work (a 1.7 percentage point decline).

A total of 64.4% of those surveyed said that they trusted Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (a 0.3 percentage point decline).
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
22 April 2022
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Over: Iran’s Nuclear Chief
22 April 2022
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
21 April 2022