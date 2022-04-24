Terrorist Crimes in Afghanistan Aim to Sow Discord, Spread Islamophobia: World Assembly of Islamic Awakening

Islam Times - The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening has strongly condemned the recent cowardly crimes against Muslims in Afghanistan, warning that such terrorist acts aim to stoke tensions among ethnic and religious Afghan groups and spread Islamophobia.

"Certainly, such actions are planned to create tension and wage ethnic and religious wars, launch massacre and killings of Muslims, and as a result, portray an unrealistic image [of Islam] and [spread] Islamophobia," the assembly said in a statement on Saturday.It added that Afghanistan’s acting Taliban government is responsible for providing security for all Muslims practicing religious duties and should be held accountable in this regard.The recent terrorist attacks on mosques in Afghanistan are a desecration of the holy month of Ramadan and the continuation of the killing of innocent people, which all have been carried out by the US-backed criminals and terrorists with the purpose of creating a crisis in the region, the body said."The recent terrorist act in Mazar-e-Sharif in fact completes ... a conspiracy and plan that seek to create division among the Muslim Ummah… and shows that such crimes know no boundaries," the statement read.It emphasized that the Muslim people of Afghanistan would soon give a proper response to such crimes, calling on all governments, nations, groups and parties in the Muslim world and the freedom-seekers of the world to maintain unity, coherence and solidarity in the face of the enemies' plots.Since the Taliban’s takeover of the country, several attacks have been reported each week throughout the country, including some claimed by Daesh.In the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the war-ravaged country, at least 33 Afghan people, including children, were killed and 43 others wounded after an explosion tore through a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday.