China Urges US to Clarify Its Ukraine Bio-Military Activities

Islam Times - The United States should give comprehensive and detailed clarification of its bio-military activities, and end its solitary stance of opposing the establishment of a multilateral verification mechanism for biological weapons, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a media question on Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova's recent reiteration of Russia's discovery of certain documents and information on the bio-military plan implemented in Ukraine by the US Department of Defense. The Russian side has disclosed related facts to the United Nations and other international organizations, demanding detailed explanations from the US side, said one reporter, Xinhua news agency reported.Zhao replied that the United States has so far failed to provide a convincing explanation for its bio-military activities, adding that there were ambiguities and even contradictions in the US statements so far, which further aggravates the concerns of the international community."How many US bio-collaboration facilities are there around the world? How many biological samples did the United States take away under the agreement between the United States and Ukraine, and what are they used for? What is the sensitive information that Ukraine is not allowed to disclose under the agreement? Has the United States conducted any dangerous research outside the United States that is prohibited in their homeland?" Zhao said.Moreover, as one of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) depository states, the United States, on the one hand, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the opening for signature of the BWC, and talked about strengthening the mechanism, while on the other hand, it stood alone in opposing the establishment of a multilateral BWC verification mechanism, Zhao said.He said that, as a depository state of the BWC, the United States ought to be an example, not an exception."We once again urge the US side to give comprehensive and detailed clarification of its bio-military activities and stop single-handedly opposing the establishment of a multilateral verification mechanism," he said.He also refuted a US official's remarks that China should learn the right lessons from the situation in Ukraine, including that it can't separate the United States from its allies."China's position on the Ukraine issue is aboveboard, just, objective and beyond reproach. On the contrary, it is the US side that has a poor track record on relevant issues," he said."We advise the US side to look in the mirror and properly manage its own affairs before pointing fingers at others," Zhao said.He said the remarks made by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman are entirely cliches and an old trick to smear and slander China.Facts have proven that China is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order, he said.