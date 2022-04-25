0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 02:03

Iran Sent Israel Maps of regime’s Nuclear Weapons Sites in Warning to Tel Aviv: Report

Story Code : 990901
Iran Sent Israel Maps of regime’s Nuclear Weapons Sites in Warning to Tel Aviv: Report
“Tehran had sent to Israel, through a European country, photos and maps of the Israeli nuclear weapons stores,” Qatar’s Al Jazeera television news network quoted an unnamed Iranian source as said.

“Most of the pictures are terrestrial and not satellite,” the report said, suggesting that other forms of intelligence gathering rather than surveillance drones had been involved.

The source said Tehran confirmed that it would target the regime’s stores and facilities if Israel decided to ignite a war with Iran. Israel has previously changed the locations of its strategic warehouses, but the file sent by Tehran included the locations of the new stores, it added.

 “Tehran red flagged all chemical, biological and nuclear weapons storages and facilities of Israel and that they will be the first targets, in case Israel decides to start a war with Iran,” the source added.

Iranian officials have not reacted to the report.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) caught the Israeli regime by surprise in March with a barrage of ballistic missile strikes on secret bases of the Mossad spy agency operating in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

That operation was conducted in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus, which claimed the lives of two IRGC members.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the country’s Armed Forces were monitoring Israel, warning that they would target the regime’s “center” if it made the slightest move against the Iranian nation.

“You should know that your slightest move is not hidden from the eyes of our Armed Forces and our intelligence and security forces,” Raisi said.
