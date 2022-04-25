Israeli Regime Soldiers Open Fire at Shepherds East of Khan Yunis

Islam Times - Israeli regime's forces opened gunfire at Palestinian shepherds to the east of Khan Yunis governorate in the south of the Gaza Strip, forcing them to leave the area.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the border to the east of Abasan town opened heavy fire and teargas canisters at agricultural land there, forcing shepherds working in their lands to leave the area.There were no reports of injuries in the shooting incident.Israeli occupation forces regularly open fire at Palestinians who come within several hundred meters from the border fence between Gaza and Israel, whether to work on their lands or to herd their cattle.