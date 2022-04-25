0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 03:06

China Hits Back at US: Washington Needs to “Look in the Mirror”

Story Code : 990908
China Hits Back at US: Washington Needs to “Look in the Mirror”
Washington should deal with its own problems, instead of criticizing Beijing for its position in reference to the events in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is honest, fair, objective and it does not deserve any censure, while the United States, on the contrary, is known for its evil deeds on relevant issues. We advise the United States to look in the mirror and do its own things before criticizing others,” he stressed.

Lijian noted that such a strategy of the US towards China is old-fashioned, and its purpose is to demonize and slander the PRC.

At the same time, the diplomat urged Washington to look for ways of peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial partnership in view of the current situation.

Earlier, the United States, together with the European Union, decided to put pressure on China because of sanctions against Russia, which were imposed as a result of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022