Islam Times - News sources on Sunday evening reported that six rockets were fired at a Turkish military base, east of Iraq’s Mosul.

News sources reported that at least six rockets were fired at “Zelikan” base, east of Mosul.Turkey has long been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq by claiming to oppose the PKK.Turkey has launched several military operations since last April under the pretext of fighting against PKK in northern Iraq and is talking about a possible attack on “Sinjar” region in western Nineveh province.