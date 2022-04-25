0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 03:13

Seyyed Nasrallah Condemns Brutal Attack on Kunduz in Afghanistan

Speaking on Sunday night at the Laylat al-Qadr ceremony, Hezbollah leader expressed deep sorrow over the painful tragedy that befell the city of Tripoli, offering the condolences to the victims’ families and all the Tripoli locals.

Nasrallah also called for a speedy investigation about the Tripoli incident.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on social media that a boat with about 60 people on board sank near the port of Tripoli on Saturday. According to the latest reports 8 people were killed and dozens were missed in the incident.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah condemned the brutal attak on the Afghan city of Kunduz.

An explosion at a mosque in Kunduz province on Friday led to the killing of 60 people and wounding of 30 others.

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly blast in Afghanistan.
