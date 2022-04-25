Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon

Islam Times - News sources reported on Monday morning that Israeli artillery had attacked southern Lebanon.

The Al-Mayadeen network reported that the Israeli regime's artillery targeted the area between Majdal Zone and Zabaqin in southern Lebanon.According to some sources, at least 23 artillery shells were fired into southern Lebanon.There are no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.Hours before the attack, Israeli sources reported explosions on the Lebanese-occupied Palestinian border.The Zionist army then claimed that a rocket had been fired from Lebanon into the occupied territories.Lebanon has always called on the international community to warn the Israeli regime about these aggressions and to prevent them from continuing.