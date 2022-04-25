0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 03:34

Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon

Story Code : 990911
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
The Al-Mayadeen network reported that the Israeli regime's artillery targeted the area between Majdal Zone and Zabaqin in southern Lebanon.

According to some sources, at least 23 artillery shells were fired into southern Lebanon.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

Hours before the attack, Israeli sources reported explosions on the Lebanese-occupied Palestinian border.

The Zionist army then claimed that a rocket had been fired from Lebanon into the occupied territories.

Lebanon has always called on the international community to warn the Israeli regime about these aggressions and to prevent them from continuing. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022