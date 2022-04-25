0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 03:38

Russia Dismisses ‘Fake’ Reports on Receiving Iranian Arms to Use against Ukraine

Story Code : 990912
“The information that appeared in some media about the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia is fake and does not correspond with reality,” the embassy said in a tweet on Sunday.

In an article published on April 12, The Guardian claimed that Russia is receiving “munitions and military hardware sourced from Iraq” for its military campaign in Ukraine with the help of “Iranian weapons smuggling networks.”

The British daily newspaper also claimed that RPGs and anti-tank missiles, as well as Brazilian-designed rocket launcher systems, have been dispatched to Russia from Iraq “as Moscow’s campaign has faltered in the last month.”

“An Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system, similar to the Russian S-300, has also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300,” The Guardian quoted a source as saying.

However, the Iranian embassy in London later dismissed the article as an “unrealistic and baseless storytelling.”

Iran’s refutation was immediately welcomed in Kiev, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressing his country’s gratitude to Tehran for rejecting the allegations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has communicated the Islamic Republic’s opposition to the war, calling for attention on the part of the concerned parties to the conflict, political solution, and diplomatic dialog.
