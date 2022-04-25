0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 03:59

Maduro: Colombia Planning Sabotage Attacks Against Venezuela

"Ivan Duque has activated joint plans with criminals and gangs," Maduro said in his speech broadcast on state TV, adding that infiltrating groups of criminals will "attack the police and military first", after crossing the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019, after an attempt by opposition activists led by Juan Guaido to truck alleged humanitarian aid across the border. The Venezuelan government announced that this was an invasion attempt.

Caracas has repeatedly accused Bogota of consistently destabilizing the internal situation in Venezuela, including by means of "attempted invasions" and the infiltration of armed terrorist groups across the border. In August 2018, Venezuela accused Colombia of being behind the assassination attempt on Maduro.
