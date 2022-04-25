Thousands Rally in Europe, US in Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - In recent days, various cities in the United States and Europe have witnessed demonstrations by supporters of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Israeli militants and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, martyring at least 20 Palestinians and wounding hundreds more.As the Israeli regime intensifies its repressive actions against the oppressed Palestinian people, protests against Tel Aviv have increased in the United States and Europe.Several US cities, including Chicago and Houston, witnessed anti-Israeli protests today (Sunday).The American people, holding the Palestinian flag, chanted slogans condemning the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.Last Thursday, hundreds of Americans gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in New York to condemn the attacks of the occupying regime in al-Quds against the Palestinian people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.Meanwhile, today, Sunday, the Canadian capital, Ottawa, witnessed Canadians demonstrating in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.A similar demonstration took place today in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.The German capital, Berlin, also witnessed widespread German demonstrations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people on Saturday.The Germans chanted slogans condemning the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinian people.The British people also gathered on Friday in front of the Israeli embassy in London, condemning the Zionist attacks on Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and other parts of occupied Palestine. Anti-Zionist Jews also had a significant presence at the rally.Earlier, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and stated that Muslims must stand united in support of the Palestinian cause.In separate letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha and foreign ministers of the Islamic countries, Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that the double standard approach and silence of some governments and the international community towards issues in Palestine as a factor for encouraging the apartheid Israeli regime to intensify violation of human rights against Palestinian people.