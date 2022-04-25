Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden will make his first visit to the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories as president in the coming months, the White House said, following a call with Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening.

It was the second phone conversation between the pair in less than a month.Bennett discussed with Biden the “Iranian nuclear threat,” as the former reiterated Tel Aviv’s stance against the US decision to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] from an American ‘terror’ blacklist.“The president accepted an invitation to visit ‘Israel’ over the coming months,” Bennett said.No specific date was given for Biden’s proposed trip to the occupied territories, which would be his first as president. Biden last visited the occupation entity as vice president in 2016. Bennett met with Biden at the White House in Washington in August.The White House confirmed that the US president and Bennett discussed the Iranian issue, specifically “shared regional and global security challenges, including the ‘threat posed by Iran and its proxies.’”