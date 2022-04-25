0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 10:03

Top Iranian General Points Finger at US after Terror Attacks in Afghanistan

In a message on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

“Adoption of expedient measures as well as serious and practical steps... to discover the reasons and causes of such disasters in addition to identification and categorical punishment of those groups and elements that are behind them is a necessity,” the top commander said.

He added that the perpetrators of such terrorist acts have targeted the “security of this Islamic land, including its schools, mosques and [other] religious locations in line with the evil strategy of the White House and enemies of the Grand Prophet [of Islam].”

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban, who had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, took power again on August 15 last year amid a chaotic US troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Since then, the country has been the scene of recurrent terrorist attacks, some of which have been claimed by the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group.

In the latest deadly attack in Afghanistan, at least 33 Afghan people, including children, were killed and 43 others wounded when an explosion tore through a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday.

It came only a day after a bombing at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif killed at least 31 worshipers and injured more than 80 to mark the second major attack on the Shiite Hazara community in Afghanistan in a week.

At least five people were killed and several dozen others injured in an earlier explosion that hit a Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif on the same day.

Meanwhile, at least six people were killed and 25 others were injured after three huge explosions ripped through the Abdul Rahim Shaheed high school and near the Mumtaz education center in western Kabul on Tuesday.
