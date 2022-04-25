0
Monday 25 April 2022 - 15:41

Bennett Rejects Accusations of Wasteful Spending At His Residence

“We try to paint everyone as corrupt – but I am not Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu], my wife is not Sara [Netanyahu], my children are not Yair [Netanyahu],” Bennett said in an unprecedented statement on his Facebook page.

According to the ‘Israeli’ channel’s report that was released on Saturday evening, the Bennett family's expenses amount to $15,325 per month, not including security and salary expenses for the head of the family and other employees.

In particular, it was reported that $3,512 per month were intended for take-out orders.

"These are false and dishonest claims," Bennett alleged.

"They are intended to harm me and my family, and my ability to continue to lead ‘Israel’," he argued.

"I say to my rivals: debate with me on the merits. Of my political line, of the way in which I fought against the epidemic of coronavirus or terrorism. I am not afraid of criticism, and I am ready to hear it when necessary. But leave the lies aside," Bennett hammered.
