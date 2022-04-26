0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:27

Londoners Hold Quds Day March in Solidarity with Palestine

Story Code : 991103
Londoners Hold Quds Day March in Solidarity with Palestine
According to an Iran Press reporter from London, the rally was attended by Zionist opponents from various cities, including Scotland's Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Watford, and Sheffield, as well as a large number of fasting Muslims, human rights and anti-war groups, Jewish rabbis, social activists, and pro-Palestinians.

Demonstrators held Palestinian flags on Sunday evening, pictures of children in blood because of the Zionist regime's crimes, handwritten slogans supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, and Lebanese and Iranian flags while marching from the Home Office to the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street.

Jacob Weiss, a well-known rabbi and leader of the British-based anti-Zionist movement told Iran Press that his followers wanted the collapse of the ‘Israeli’ entity.

He noted that ‘Israel’ is a political entity that kills children and sets fire to Palestinian farms, but the Jews stand with the followers of other religions against the Zionists.

Zionist occupiers and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in which at least 20 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds others were wounded.

As the ‘Israeli’ regime intensifies its repressive actions against the oppressed Palestinian people, protests against Tel Aviv have increased across the United States and Europe.
Tagged
UK Palestine
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022