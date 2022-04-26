Iran envoy: Al-Aqsa Mosque must be protected under international law

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has strongly condemned the latest bout of Israeli aggression against the al-Aqsa Mosque and warned the occupying regime of the consequences of its actions, stressing that the holy Muslim site must be protected under international law.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the comment at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, during which he criticized the 15-member body for its silence and inaction on the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, saying as long as the Security Council continues to be passive and silent about such crimes, the rights of the Palestinians will not be protected.

“The continuation of the Security Council's current stance has only encouraged and emboldened the Israeli regime to perpetuate its occupation and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

Iran’s UN ambassador said the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people are completely documented and undeniable, adding that they are considered war crimes under international law and the perpetrators must be brought to justice without further delay.

Stressing that the full recognition of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people is a prerequisite to the resolution of the conflict, Takht-Ravanchi called on the Security Council to hold Israel accountable through all legal means at its disposal.

Referring to the recent crimes of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, Takht-e Ravanchi said the situation there has worsened with the continuation of Israel's racist policies and brutal crimes against the Palestinian people.

“The Israeli regime has committed its crimes before the eyes of the international community and knows very well that it will not face any consequences,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

Takht-e Ravanchi censured the recent Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, saying any desecration of Muslim sanctities and hurting the feelings of Muslims around the world is disgusting and should not be tolerated.

“The current worrying trend must be tackled immediately and seriously. To prevent a catastrophe with far-reaching implications, the historical and legal status of this sacred place must be protected under international law,” he said.

“We call on the international community to take precautionary measures to protect al-Aqsa Mosque, including its cultural heritage, from attacks by Israeli occupying forces and extremist settlers,” he added.

Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound site since early April, with the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, which coincided with Jewish Passover.

More than 150 Palestinian worshipers were injured when Israeli forces stormed the compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds’ Old City last week. The forces have kept up their violations on the flashpoint site besides cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the occupied West Bank.

The clashes in al-Quds had sparked fears of another armed conflict similar to an 11-day war last year between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas.

Israel waged the war last May in response to Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East al-Quds.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 260 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, including 66 children and 40 women.