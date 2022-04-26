0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:50

US to Allocate $713 Million on Military Aid for 16 Countries

Story Code : 991119
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced during a visit to Kyiv that Washington will allocate $713 million in military aid for Ukraine and 15 other European countries, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Out of that amount, more than $322 million will go to Ukraine while the rest will be divided among the countries of eastern and central Europe, the report said.

Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Sunday and held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukraina-24 television channel reported on Sunday.

Blinken and Austin’s reported trip follows a series of visits to Kyiv by European leaders.
