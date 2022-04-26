Palestine ‘Most Crucial Issue’ of Muslim World: Iran

Saeed Khatibzadeh, The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized on Monday that the issue of Palestine is the top priority of the Muslim world, condemning the latest acts of aggression by Israeli forces against worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied al-Quds.

“We are witnessing that the first issue of the Muslim world, which is Palestine, has slipped into oblivion. The Zionist regime is cunningly and deceitfully trying to sideline the matter,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press conference in Tehran.He added that Palestine is still the most crucial issue of the Muslim world, irrespective of all conspiracies being hatched by the Tel Aviv regime against it.Khatibzadeh also noted that the issue of Palestine is the top priority of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all freedom-loving countries that stand against racism.The Iranian diplomat said the normalization of diplomatic relations between some Arab countries and Israel has emboldened the latter to press ahead with its criminal acts.