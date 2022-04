Islam Times - Head of “Loyalty to Resistance” parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, stressed that Hezbollah is proud of and bets on the Yemeni people’s support to the Palestinian cause.

Addressing ‘Palestine the Nation’s Central Cause’ Conference in Sanaa, MP Raad added that the countdown to the demise of the Zionist entity has already started.MP Raad underlined the importance of the Umma’s unity and steadfastness in face of the Israeli enemy, denouncing some Arab states’ rush into normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy.MP Raad also maintained that the conference must be concerned with supporting the Palestinian resistance movements.