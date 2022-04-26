0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 07:05

Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken

Story Code : 991124
“I discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin military aid, increasing sanctions pressure against Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees,” Zelensky wrote in his official Telegram channel on Monday.

“The visit of a delegation of high-ranking US officials to Kiev at this crucial moment for the Ukrainian state is very valuable and important,” the Ukrainian president added, thanking the US for “unprecedented assistance.”

On February 24, the Russian forces started a campaign to eradicate the Nazis in Ukraine in order to sustain Russia’s national security.
