0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 10:25

Barghouti: Israel’s Entire Projects Failed; Regime Unable to Confront Palestinian Resistance

Story Code : 991157
Barghouti: Israel’s Entire Projects Failed; Regime Unable to Confront Palestinian Resistance
Mustafa Barghouti, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative political party, made the comment in a lengthy interview with Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam television news network.

“Israel’s security failure lies in its inability to confront the Palestinian resistance,” Barghouti said. “The biggest failure is the political failure because the Israeli projects have failed. The first project is to use normalization to pass the 'deal of the century'. Normalization was not an influential factor and could not marginalize the Palestinian cause."

"The second failure is the talk about economic peace as an alternative to real peace. Of course, here the failure is two-fold, because the Palestinian people are not ready to accept the continuation of the occupation even if their situation improves. On the other hand, there is no improvement, and on the contrary, there is deterioration in economic matters. Also, the idea and theory of reducing the conflict failed. This [project] too has failed miserably,” he noted.

Asked whether the Palestinian resistance has become a source of confusion for the Israeli occupation forces, Barghouti said, “Israel is developing repressive systems to confront the Palestinian resistance, and the Palestinians are creating new forms of resistance that Israel does not know how to control, including the individual resistance, which they have no recipe for and have no ability to control.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Barghouti said the so-called two-state solution to the Palestinian issue has failed and is not accepted by Palestinians anymore.

Barghouti said the cost of occupation and racism is too high for Israel, adding that the resistance has tipped the balance of power in favor of Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022