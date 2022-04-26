Barghouti: Israel’s Entire Projects Failed; Regime Unable to Confront Palestinian Resistance

Islam Times - A senior Palestinian politician says Israel’s biggest failure is the collapse of its entire projects in the occupied territories as the regime has been unable to confront the Palestinian resistance.

Mustafa Barghouti, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative political party, made the comment in a lengthy interview with Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam television news network.“Israel’s security failure lies in its inability to confront the Palestinian resistance,” Barghouti said. “The biggest failure is the political failure because the Israeli projects have failed. The first project is to use normalization to pass the 'deal of the century'. Normalization was not an influential factor and could not marginalize the Palestinian cause.""The second failure is the talk about economic peace as an alternative to real peace. Of course, here the failure is two-fold, because the Palestinian people are not ready to accept the continuation of the occupation even if their situation improves. On the other hand, there is no improvement, and on the contrary, there is deterioration in economic matters. Also, the idea and theory of reducing the conflict failed. This [project] too has failed miserably,” he noted.Asked whether the Palestinian resistance has become a source of confusion for the Israeli occupation forces, Barghouti said, “Israel is developing repressive systems to confront the Palestinian resistance, and the Palestinians are creating new forms of resistance that Israel does not know how to control, including the individual resistance, which they have no recipe for and have no ability to control.”Elsewhere in the interview, Barghouti said the so-called two-state solution to the Palestinian issue has failed and is not accepted by Palestinians anymore.Barghouti said the cost of occupation and racism is too high for Israel, adding that the resistance has tipped the balance of power in favor of Palestinians.