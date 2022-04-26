0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 10:38

Tunisian Lawyers Look to Criminalize Normalization of Relations with Israel

Story Code : 991161
Tunisian Lawyers Look to Criminalize Normalization of Relations with Israel
“The National Bar Association of Tunisia reiterates its outright rejection of all forms of normalization with the Zionist enemy, and calls on state authorities to criminalize the process through explicit legal means,” they said in a statement.

“We are seriously following up on the daily acts of aggression and attacks by Israeli forces against the Palestinian nation, and are witnessing their continuation,” the lawyers added.

“These violent attacks are carried out amidst unprecedented and utter ignorance, and are in violation of all international principles,” the statement said, adding, “The acts of aggression are accompanied by an embarrassing silence on the part of Arab and Muslim countries.”

The Tunisian lawyers also slammed the West's double standards as to the rights of nations, stating that the Israeli forces’ continued attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque have increased tensions in occupied Palestinian territories and provoked the feeling of all Arabs and Muslims around the world.

Back in late December 2020, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country will not follow in Morocco’s footsteps to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel and that its position on the Palestinians' legitimate rights will not be affected by any international changes.

The ministry, in a statement published on its official Facebook page, dismissed media reports that Tunisia intended to establish ties with the Tel Aviv regime as unfounded and contrary to its principled and official position vis-à-vis the Palestinian issue.
