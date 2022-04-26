Lavrov: Do Not Underestimate Threat of Nuclear War

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear war over Ukraine, and he described NATO as “essentially” engaged in a proxy war with Russia by supplying weaponry to Kiev.

In an extensive interview broadcast on state television, Lavrov also stated that the core of any agreement to end the war in Ukraine would be heavily reliant on the military situation on the ground.Lavrov Commented on the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 by saying, Russia is doing a lot to uphold the principle of avoiding nuclear war at all costs.“This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable,” Lavrov said.“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it,” he added.Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov bashed the US for the lack of dialogue.“The United States has practically ceased all contacts simply because we were obliged to defend Russians in Ukraine,” Lavrov said.He went on to say that Western supplies of sophisticated weapons, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, and advanced drones, were provocative measures designed to prolong the war in Ukraine.“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” Lavrov said.“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?” he added. “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”The top Russian diplomat concluded by saying that Kiev authorities were not negotiating in good faith and that President Volodymyr Zelensky, “a former actor”, was playing to the public rather than addressing the task at hand — negotiations.“They are similar in a way in their ability to play to the gallery. For example, they imitate negotiations,” he concluded.