0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 10:47

Lavrov: Do Not Underestimate Threat of Nuclear War

Story Code : 991165
Lavrov: Do Not Underestimate Threat of Nuclear War
In an extensive interview broadcast on state television, Lavrov also stated that the core of any agreement to end the war in Ukraine would be heavily reliant on the military situation on the ground.

Lavrov Commented on the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 by saying, Russia is doing a lot to uphold the principle of avoiding nuclear war at all costs.

“This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable,” Lavrov said.

“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov bashed the US for the lack of dialogue.

“The United States has practically ceased all contacts simply because we were obliged to defend Russians in Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

He went on to say that Western supplies of sophisticated weapons, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, and advanced drones, were provocative measures designed to prolong the war in Ukraine.

“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” Lavrov said.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?” he added. “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

The top Russian diplomat concluded by saying that Kiev authorities were not negotiating in good faith and that President Volodymyr Zelensky, “a former actor”, was playing to the public rather than addressing the task at hand — negotiations.

“They are similar in a way in their ability to play to the gallery. For example, they imitate negotiations,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022