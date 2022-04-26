0
Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 12:24

New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”

The BA4 strain has been spreading in South Africa recently, causing an increase in the country's infection rate.

The BA4 and BA5 strains are a cause for concern because they are currently spreading in areas reeling from an Omicron outbreak. The BA2 variant is still considered dominant, and current data suggest that BA4 and BA5 are not mutations of BA2 but rather independent strains of the coronavirus.

According to “Israeli” experts, “The World Health Organization is monitoring the current variant as well as other variants in the world and therefore, at this time, it is too early to be seriously concerned."
