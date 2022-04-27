0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 02:29

China Not Interested in World War III, Favors Peace in Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Story Code : 991285
China Not Interested in World War III, Favors Peace in Ukraine: Foreign Ministry
"No one wants to see World War III, it is necessary to support the process of promoting peace talks (between Russia and Ukraine)," he said at a briefing, responding to a Western journalist's question about how the Chinese foreign ministry assesses Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent words about the threat of World War III, TASS reported.

According to Wang Wenbin, the armed conflict in Ukraine should not be allowed to become protracted. He pointed to the need to prevent negative consequences that could result in the Ukrainian conflict affecting not only Europe but the entire world.

"We hope that all parties concerned will show equanimity and prevent escalation," the spokesman concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022