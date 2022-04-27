North Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark Army's 90th Anniversary

Islam Times - The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a military parade in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The parade featured the DPRK's largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, KCNA reported."We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace," said DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during a speech late Monday, according to a transcript published by the official KCNA, Xinhua reported."The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.The fundamental mission of the country's nuclear force is to deter war, but that may not be the only use if other countries impose undesired circumstances, he added.