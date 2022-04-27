0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 02:35

EU Seeks to Ramp Up Military Equipment Sales to India

Story Code : 991287
Von der Leyen is meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TASS reported.

EU officials have said her visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties with Russia in the wake of its special military operation in Ukraine.

"There are a whole host of Western leaders reaching out to India right now to see what alternatives we can provide," the senior EU official said. "The key is that we want to bring forward this relationship, work on technology together and bring India into our camp, that's the main message of our visit," the official said.

India has held neutrality in the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, prompting serious discontent in Western capitals.
