Ayatollah Khamenei Criticizes Muslim Govts. for ‘Acting Poorly’ vis-à-vis Palestine

Islam Times - Ahead of the upcoming International Quds Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has criticized Muslim governments for “acting very poorly” in defending the Palestinian cause against Israeli occupation.

He made the remarks in a meeting with a group of university students and representatives of student associations in Tehran on Tuesday.The Leader took the Muslim countries to task for normalizing relations with the Israeli regime, describing the move as a “big mistake.”“Unfortunately, Muslim governments are acting very badly [vis-à-vis Palestine] and are not even willing to talk about the Palestinian issue. Some of them imagine that establishing relations with the Zionists is the way to help Palestine, while this is a big mistake,” the Leader stated.Ayatollah Khamenei said such normalization would bear no fruit even for the Tel Aviv regime, expressing hope that the Palestinian people will soon regain their territories and liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation.The Leader hailed the “oppressed but powerful” Palestinian people who have been preventing the Palestinian issue from sinking into oblivion through their resistance and sacrifices.“The Quds Day is an appropriate opportunity to express sympathy and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine,” the Leader said.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader also drew attention to a new world order being formed, under which the United States has been losing power continuously.“Today, the world is on the threshold of a new international order that has been in the making following the era of a global bipolar order and the theory of a unipolar world order, during which America has, of course, been growing weaker day by day,” he said.Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed the importance of developing a deeper view point to the conflict in Ukraine within the framework of the new order emerging in the world.“The events of the recent war in Ukraine must be viewed more deeply and in the context of the formation of a new world order which will probably be followed by complex and difficult processes,” the Leader stated.In such a “new and complex situation,” Ayatollah Khamenei added, all countries, including the Islamic Republic, are duty-bound to have a presence in the new order in terms of both hardware and software to ensure their interests and security and avoid isolation.