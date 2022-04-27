0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 03:34

Chinese Nationals among Four Killed in Bomb Attack in Pakistan’s Karachi

Story Code : 991292
Chinese Nationals among Four Killed in Bomb Attack in Pakistan’s Karachi
Ghulam Nabi Memon, the city police chief, said the bombing was carried out near a Chinese language teaching center at Karachi University on Tuesday.

"Initial investigation suggests that it was a suicide attack but our bomb disposal squad has arrived at the scene and is collecting evidence," Memon said.

He said closed-circuit camera footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa walking up to the van, followed by the explosion.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that three of the victims were Chinese nationals. They were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai.

Police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van. Some others were said to be injured in the attack.

A separatist group based in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Tuesday assault was the first major attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan since the bombing of a bus at Dasu in the country's troubled northwest in July 2021, which killed nine Chinese citizens.
Comment


Featured Stories
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
24 April 2022