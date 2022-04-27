0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 03:42

OIC Strongly Condemns Israel's Aggression against Palestinians in Al-Quds

Story Code : 991294
The OIC issued its statement in an extraordinary session at its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It called for joint efforts by all member-states to defend al-Quds and its sanctities in the face of the Zionist occupiers and to support the Palestinian people against the brutal attacks by the Israeli regime.

The OIC's statement strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Palestinian people, specially in al-Quds and the regime’s illegal actions in the city with the aim of dominating it and changing the historical and legal status of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound site since early April, with the onset of the holy month of Ramadan which coincided with Jewish Passover.

More than 150 Palestinian worshipers were injured when Israeli forces stormed the compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds’ Old City last week. The forces have kept up their violations on the flashpoint site besides cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the occupied West Bank.
