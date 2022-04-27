US to Host over 40 Countries in Germany to Discuss Arming Ukraine

Islam Times - The US hosts on Tuesday an expected gathering of more than 40 countries at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base for talks focused on arming Ukraine against a potentially Russian onslaught in the east.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding the event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s war effort.US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a key goal of the talks was to synchronize and coordinate mounting security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery, as well armed drones and ammunition.“The next several weeks will be very, very critical,” Milley told reporters traveling with him. “They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.”Driven back by Ukrainian forces from a failed assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has redeployed its troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes, trying to pound Ukrainian positions as Moscow moves in ground forces from multiple directions to try to envelop and wipe out a significant chunk of Ukraine’s military.But the US also estimates many Russian units are depleted, with some operating with personnel losses as high as 30% — a level considered by the US military to be too high to keep fighting, officials say.