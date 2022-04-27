Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table

Islam Times - Hamas politburo chief stated that the new wave of resistance underlines that the issue of Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, the right to return, and the prisoners cannot be solved on the negotiations table.

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh spoke on the occasion by saying Al-Quds day came this year as Palestine and its Islamic and Christian sanctities undergo major events.Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas’ Political Bureau, specified the Palestinian nation’s option of choice as resistance, saying the successful Palestinian operations that had taken place throughout the occupied West Bank since the start of Ramadan had proven this.The new wave of resistance, he clarified, underlines that the issue of Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, the right to return, and the prisoners "cannot be solved on the negotiations table."Realizing this, the occupying regime began normalizing its relations with some regional states to “legitimize its existence and its designs for destruction of the Palestinian cause,” Haniyeh said.