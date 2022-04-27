0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 05:11

Syrian Air Defenses Counter Israeli Missile Strike in Damascus

People in the capital heard powerful explosions as a result of the attack and the interception of the Syrian air defenses.

The SNAN media has not given more details, but the oppositional Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that over 12 violent explosions were heard in the capital Damascus and its countryside as a result of the Israeli strikes.

It added that the Israeli missiles landed near the international airport of Damascus and areas in the northern countryside of Damascus.
