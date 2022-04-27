0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 12:10

“Israel”: Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter with Bullet

Story Code : 991358
According to reports, “police is investigating the matter, with the ‘Lahav 433’ unit and Shin Bet security service working in tandem on the case.”

Later, it was announced that officials in Bennett’s office decided to increase the security detail of the “Israeli” premier and his family.

The publication of additional details pertaining to the investigation is currently restricted by a gag order.

Last year, a number of other “Israeli” officials were also provided with extra security after they received death threats - a problem that Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned was proliferating throughout the entity.

In November, the centrist politician said that he and his relatives were targeted by a harassment campaign after they also received a number of messages which wished harm upon them.
