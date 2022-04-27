0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 12:40

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Arrives In Tehran for Talks with High-level Officials

Story Code : 991362
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Arrives In Tehran for Talks with High-level Officials
Halbousi, who is heading a delegation, was welcomed by Ali Nikzad-Samarin, the deputy speaker of Iran's Parliament, at Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday.

During the one-day visit, the Iraqi parliament speaker is scheduled to meet with President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Earlier in the day, a statement by the presidency of the parliament said that "the visit came in response to an official invitation from the Iranian Parliament Speaker."

"The visit agenda also includes a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Reisi, and a number of [other] officials," the statement added.

Halbousi first traveled to Iran in 2019 to promote cooperation between the two countries in energy, trade, and the war on terrorism and extremism. This is his second visit to the country.

Halbousi has been the speaker of the Iraqi parliament since September 2018.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
What Consequences Await Tel Aviv if New War Breaks Out?
25 April 2022
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
France: Macron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term
25 April 2022