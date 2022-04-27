Iraqi Parliament Speaker Arrives In Tehran for Talks with High-level Officials

Islam Times - Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for talks with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic.

Halbousi, who is heading a delegation, was welcomed by Ali Nikzad-Samarin, the deputy speaker of Iran's Parliament, at Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday.During the one-day visit, the Iraqi parliament speaker is scheduled to meet with President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.Earlier in the day, a statement by the presidency of the parliament said that "the visit came in response to an official invitation from the Iranian Parliament Speaker.""The visit agenda also includes a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Reisi, and a number of [other] officials," the statement added.Halbousi first traveled to Iran in 2019 to promote cooperation between the two countries in energy, trade, and the war on terrorism and extremism. This is his second visit to the country.Halbousi has been the speaker of the Iraqi parliament since September 2018.