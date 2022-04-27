0
Wednesday 27 April 2022 - 12:42

Palestinian Youth Martyred after ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin

Story Code : 991364

Jani Abu Jokha, head of the Ibn Sina Hospital, told Palestine’s WAFA news agency that Ahmad Mohammad Massad, 21, from the village of Burqin, was pronounced martyred after he was shot with a bullet in the head, adding that three other youths sustained injuries.

Dozens of Palestinians wandered the city street carrying Massad's body and chanting slogans condemning the Zionist occupation’s crimes.

‘Israeli’ forces earlier on Wednesday raided Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp, where intense confrontations broke out between the youths and the occupation soldiers.
