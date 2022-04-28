Turkey Continues to Consider Purchasing More S-400 Air Defense Systems from Russia

Islam Times - Turkey continues to consider purchasing another regiment of the S-400 air defense systems, Ismail Demir, president of the Defense Industries Presidency said.

"Talks about buying a second regiment of the S-400, which was planned when signing the agreement (with Russia), are ongoing," he said on TPT television."We signed an agreement for delivery of two S-400 regiments. That’s what Turkey agreed to from the very beginning," he added, TASS reported.Russia and Turkey in 2017 signed a contract for the supply of S-400 air defense systems by Moscow to Ankara. Turkey was the first NATO country to acquire these systems from Russia.Ankara's decision caused a sharply negative reaction from the United States and the alliance as a whole. The United States isn’t giving up on efforts to get Turkey to turn down Russian air defense systems.As Turkey didn’t give in to pressure and didn’t get rid of the S-400, Washington excluded Ankara from the American program for the production of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter.