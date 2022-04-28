Russia: US Used Labs in Ukraine to Work on New Bioweapons

Islam Times - The United States has created a chain of bio-laboratories around the world, including Ukraine, where research into new biological weapons was carried out, the Russian Security Council’s secretary, Nikolay Patrushev, told a conference on security issues in Southern Russia.

He said evidence to that effect had been obtained in the process of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, TASS reported.In accordance with President Vladimir Putin’s instructions, he suggested discussing measures to ensure biological security in Russia’s Southern Federal District.Patrushev stressed that this issue was particularly relevant in a situation where the United States had created its biological laboratories around the world, including some near Russia’s borders. Some of such laboratories were in Ukraine, he added."In the course of the special military operation evidence was obtained to the effect US specialists had been using these laboratories to create viruses, bacteria and toxins - in fact, new biological weapons," Patrushev said."The active phase of creating Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories in Ukraine started in 2014, immediately after the government coup the United States and its Western allies had provoked with the aim of creating a state hostile to our country," Patrushev added.He stated that under the United States’ total external control "Ukraine was intensively exploited by the armies of NATO countries and supplied with modern weapons".Patrushev underlined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization sent its military advisers and instructors to Ukraine with the purpose to push Kiev to use force to resolve the situation in Donbass and start an armed conflict with Russia.He noted since 2014 Ukraine has been under full US control and "was intensively utilized by the armed forces of NATO countries and inundated by state-of-the-art weapons"."NATO countries sent their military advisers and instructors with the single goal to prepare the Kiev regime for a forceful solution of the issue with the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and to provoke an armed confrontation with Russia," he underscored.He said that Moscow had been doing everything possible for eight years to resolve the situation in the Donbass with regard to the millions of people living there by using peaceful, political means."However, the Ukrainian authorities weren’t going to conduct any dialogue with their citizens, declared them "terrorists", and then publicly announced that they would not comply with the Minsk agreements," the Security Council secretary added.In this context, Patrushev continued, the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on February 20 - the day before Russia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR - that Kiev was ready to gain nuclear weapons for its own protection, received full support and approval from Western countries."Under these conditions, the information received about the impending Ukrainian aggression in Donbass and Crimea forced our country to take pre-emptive measures to ensure its security and protect the population of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, which includes Russian citizens," he said.Patrushev added that the special military operation that’s being carried out on the orders of President Putin is aimed primarily at protecting people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev neo-Nazi regime for eight years, as well as at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.