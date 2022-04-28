0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 02:06

Quds Day; Day for Awakening, Vigilance of Muslim Ummah

Story Code : 991477
Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan said in a message marking the International Quds Day on Wednesday: "Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and liberating the occupied territories is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The text of Hosseini's message is as follows:

In all the years that Western governments and important international organizations neglected the settlement of the Palestinian issue and offered biased and unjust solutions, and some regional and trans-regional governments made open and secret compromises with the enemies of Palestine and Islam, the Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued its principled policy and paid a heavy price for it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a permanent supporter of the liberation of Holy Quds, has suggested a few years back a comprehensive, fair, and democratic solution based on returning of all Palestinian refugees and holding a referendum with the participation of the original Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and formation of an independent Palestinian government with Jerusalem as its capital.

In a situation where the global banner holders of human rights keep silent on the daily crimes of occupiers of the occupied territories; unity of the Islamic Ummah in supporting the Islamic resistance against global arrogance and Zionist occupation is the only way to liberate the occupied territories and return peace and dignity to the whole Islamic world.

Some countries in the region by signing an agreement under the pretext of bringing peace for Palestine has taken steps to recognise children-killer regime of Israel and normalize the relations with this occupying entity. But as we witness, this agreement not only did not bring any peace to Palestine but also increased the level of assaults, occupation, and crimes in the Palestinian land.

Unfortunately, in recent days, in the shadow of news blackout, the occupying Zionist regime has increased attacks on Palestinian territories. Al-Quds Day is a great opportunity to emphasize to the world that the freedom of Palestine remains the main issue in the Islamic world. Muslims will never abandon their principles and ideals including the liberation of Palestine and will continue to promise the Palestinian fighters that in this way they are not alone and all the Muslims of the world will always stand by them.

Therefore, while congratulating all Muslims and free thinkers in the world, especially the two brave nations of Iran and Pakistan, I call on them to unite with all Muslims in the world on this day and shout the hatred of the enemies of Islam and the occupiers of the holy land of Palestine.
