Iran Consul General: Israeli Presence in Region Cause of Insecurity, Instability

Islam Times - Stating that presence of the Zionist regime in the region has nothing but insecurity, Iran Consul General in Sulaymaniyah said that ties normalization only encourages Zionists to oppress Palestinians in occupied lands.

Mehdi Shoushtari said that the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime is a serious threat to peace and security in the region.In his article published in Iraq’s Kurdistan region entitled “Ties Normalization with Zionist Regime, a Serious Threat for Peace and Security in Region”, the consul general reiterated that the presence of the Zionist regime in the region has nothing but insecurity and instability for regional countries.While describing the crisis of occupation of Palestine as the longest, most tragic and most complex current global crisis, he said, “Unfortunately, in the last one or two years, some Arab governments in the region, instead of fulfilling their religious and humanitarian responsibilities in support of Palestinian people against the increasing crimes of the Zionist regime, have extended a hand of friendship to this regime.”With the illusory justification of the end of war and conflict and restoration of peace and security, these Arab states have moved towards the normalization of relations with Israel, he continued.In order to resolve the Palestinian crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has for years presented a democratic and just plan entitled "Holding a National Referendum in Palestine", which has also been registered at the United Nations Secretariat.Iran believes that the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland and holding a referendum among the people of this land and territory, including Muslims, Jews and Christians, is the most effective way to resolve this conflict, Shoushtari added.