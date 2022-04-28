0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 04:15

Report: Turkey Prevents Hamas Members from Entering its Territory

Story Code : 991488
A Hebrew language newspaper reported that Ankara had barred dozens of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) members from entering Turkey at Tel Aviv's request.

According to the source, Turkish officials have told Hamas leaders that they have economic interests with Israel and that there are new signs that their political relations are improving.

The Zionist newspaper added that Hamas knows that Israel has an influence on Turkey's security affairs saying that in this regard some representatives of the Israeli security agency have traveled to Turkey.

About two weeks ago, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned Turkey and Bahrain for supporting Tel Aviv. The Hamas spokesman stressed that the Palestinian martyrdom-seeking operations in the occupied territories were a "resistance" act that "is guaranteed by all international law."

Turkey and Bahrain rulers should side with their nations, which support Palestine and its people and their Resistance, he said, adding, "We call on these countries to withdraw their convictions and apologize to our people."
