‘Israel’ Afraid of Hezbollah Border Billboards Illustrating Readiness to Liberate Al-Quds

Islam Times - The Zionist media outlets concentrated on the events marking Al-Quds International Day this year, considering that the unity of the axis of resistance represents a major threat to the occupation entity in this regard.

The Zionist analysts considered that the unity of fronts in Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen underscored the solidarity of all the axis of resistance with the Palestinians.The Israeli analysts indicated that Al-Quds International Day comes this year as the Zionist entity is still paying the price of Al-Quds Sword formula which underlines Gaza resistance intervention to defend the Holy City.Reflecting concerns about Hezbollah military moves on Lebanon’s border with occupied Palestine, the Israeli media also showed fear of Hezbollah billboards illustrating the Resistance readiness to liberate Al-Quds.In August 7, 1979, late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini designated the last Friday of Ramadan holy month as the International Al-Quds Day.Since then, Al-Quds Day has become a day all Muslims and oppressed people across the world rally for Al-Quds and Palestine against the Zionist occupation.Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day.