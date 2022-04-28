0
Syria Says Reserves Right to Respond to ‘Israeli’, Turkish, American Aggression

The Syrian foreign ministry made the remarks on Wednesday in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, state-run SANA news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Israeli’ military conducted a missile attack against the Syrian capital of Damascus' countryside, in which four soldiers were martyred, and three others sustained injuries, in addition to causing some material damage.

The ministry denounced the attack as "blatant and cowardly aggression," calling on the UN General Secretariat and Security Council "to condemn the ‘Israeli’ crimes and demand their cessation and respect [for] the relevant Security Council resolutions," the agency reported.

The attack "coincided with the continuous attacks perpetrated by the US and Turkish occupation forces on Syrian citizens and Syrian lands."

These attacks, it added, were being conducted "in support of terrorist groups," and were therefore threatening to "prolong the war in Syria."

The ‘Israeli’ regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

The Zionist regime would, meanwhile, provide safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists that could flee the Syrian military's operations into Syria's Golan Heights that has been under Tel Aviv's occupation since 1967.

Turkey has been conducting an incursion against Syria’s northern parts since 2016 under the pretext of fighting back against Kurdish militants known as the People’s Protection Units [YPG]. Turkey associates the YPG with the Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK], which has been fighting against Ankara for decades in an effort to carve out a separatist state in southeastern Turkey.

So far, Turkey has deployed thousands of troops in the areas, in what Damascus has decried as, outright violation of its sovereignty.

The United States invaded Turkey in 2014 under the pretext of uprooting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’]. Washington has refused to withdraw its forces from Syria, although Damascus and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2017.
