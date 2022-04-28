Iran calls for 'Palestinian referendum' as fair solution to Palestinian crisis

Islam Times - Palestine belongs to Palestinians; this is what activists here at Tehran's Imam Sadeq University say in a summit dubbed 'Palestine's Referendum.'

While many initiatives have been proposed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such as the [so-called] two-state solution or the so-called 'Deal of the Century', the Islamic Republic is calling for a referendum that allows Palestinians to decide their fate.Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, tensions between Palestinians and Israelis have been running high, as Israeli forces have stepped up raids on al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting Muslim worshipers inside prayer halls and providing protection to Israeli settlers desecrating Islam’s third holiest site.Observers warn that the escalating tensions in the occupied old city of al-Quds could lead to another full-scale conflict between Palestinian resistance forces and Israel.This event is held ahead of International Quds Day, a global pro-Palestine rally that takes place every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.The occasion seeks to bring the Palestinian cause to light with the hope to mobilize a global action against Israel's continuous violation of Palestinians' rights.While the UN has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence against Palestinians, activists here say this is not enough.They called on the international body to avoid verbal condemnation and take action to stop Israel from any further violation of security in Palestine.