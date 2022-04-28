0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 11:55

250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day

Story Code : 991568
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
The Islamic Endowment Department in occupied al-Quds estimated the number of worshippers at around 250,000.

Meanwhile, defenders of the Palestinian cause and all freedom seekers worldwide prepare to mark the International Quds Day.

The worshippers congregated en masse where they performed prayers on Wednesday night in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all ‘Israeli’ threats against such gathering.

As in previous years, tensions between Palestinians and the occupation regime have ramped up since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stepping up raids of al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting Muslim worshippers inside prayer halls, and providing protection to the ‘Israeli’ settlers desecrating Islam’s third holiest site.

Last Friday, at least 150,000 Palestinians thronged the holy site to attend prayers, despite restrictions imposed on the entry of worshipers to the holy site.

On the same day, ‘Israeli’ forces raided the mosque after dawn prayers and fired rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the Palestinian worshippers at the Dome of the Rock inside the compound.

The latest wave of ‘Israeli’ crimes has sparked widespread condemnation from Muslims and other supporters of the Palestinian cause across the world. Large anti-‘Israeli’ rallies were held in many European cities and Canada on Tuesday.

The persisting violence has also fueled fears among the Zionist occupiers of an outbreak of a new war with Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022