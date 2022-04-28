0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 12:41

Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia

Story Code : 991576
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results," the White House said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Biden will meet South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol on May 21, during a three-day visit that comes shortly after Yoon's swearing-in on May 10, Yonhap news agency reported.

The US president will travel to Japan on May 22, where he will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, before both leaders attend a gathering of the Quad security group along with their counterparts from Australia and India.

Biden's trip to Asia comes at a time when Washington is seeking to reinforce unity and commitment among allies in response to both Russia's attack on Ukraine, and China's growing economic and security influence in the region.

North Korea is expected to be a key topic for discussion in both Seoul and Tokyo, as Pyongyang is outlining an expansive new doctrine for nuclear weapons use.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to use nuclear weapons to strike anyone who violates the North's "fundamental interests." read more

North Korea resumed testing of its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017 last month, and Seoul and Washington officials say it may be preparing for a new round of nuclear tests.

Yoon and Biden will hold in-depth discussions on a broad range of issues including developing the alliance between the United States and South Korea, "policy coordination on North Korea, economic security, and major regional and international affairs," Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said.

During his election campaign, Yoon pledged to bolster South Korea's defense capability to counter North Korea's threats.

In Tokyo, Biden and Kishida will seek ways to build on their ties to further peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a briefing.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt by force to change the status quo and a huge shock to the international order, and ... it’s essential to further strengthen the US-Japan alliance and verify the ties that will allow us to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022