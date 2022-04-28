0
Thursday 28 April 2022 - 13:56

Russian Spy Boss Reveals Polish Plans for Ukraine Split

Story Code : 991589
Russian Spy Boss Reveals Polish Plans for Ukraine Split
According to the alleged plan, the first stage of this “reunification” will see Polish “peacekeepers” deployed in western Ukraine under the pretext of “protection from Russian aggression,” Naryshkin revealed in a statement on Thursday.

The details of the operation are now being discussed between Warsaw and the Biden administration, he claimed, adding that it’s going to be carried out without a NATO mandate, with only volunteer countries taking part.

Warsaw has so far been unable to find any other nations to join its cause, he added. But the Polish authorities aren’t bothered by it all as they’re themselves interested in having less “unnecessary witnesses” to their actions, Naryshkin said.
Despite the announced goal of countering Moscow, the Polish troops are planned to be deployed in parts of Ukraine where they’ll have almost no real chance of engaging Russian forces, he pointed out.

According to the Russian data, the actual “tactical objective” of the Polish troops will be reclaiming control of strategic facilities from the Ukrainian National Guard. Poland’s intelligence services are apparently currently searching for “reliable” members of the Ukrainian elite, who would be willing to form a pro-Warsaw counterbalance to the Ukrainian nationalists.

The Polish government assumes that entrenching its forces in western Ukraine would, with a high probability, lead to the split of the country, he claimed. In this case, control over the territories where the peacekeepers are going to be deployed will remain in the hands of Warsaw, the spy chief said.

The plan appears to be an attempt, he pointed out, to repeat the historic deal that was struck after World War I and saw the Western nations accepting Warsaw’s right to occupy, in the first instance, parts of Ukraine to protect its people from the “Bolshevik threat” and, later, to include those areas into the Polish state.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
Biden to Visit Asia Next Month to Build United Front on North Korea, Russia
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
250k Palestinians Pray At Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead Of International Quds Day
28 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Getting Weaker Day by Day
27 April 2022
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
Haniyeh: Quds Issue Cannot be Resolved at Negotiating Table
27 April 2022
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
Ukraine Wants $2bn per Month from US
27 April 2022
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
Resistance Leaders Vow to Stand by al-Quds, Blast Israeli Barbarity
27 April 2022
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
Quds Day Voice of Voiceless Palestine
26 April 2022
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
White Helmets Instructors Deployed To Ukraine, Moscow Says
26 April 2022
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
New Covid-19 Variant Detected in “Israel”
26 April 2022
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
Zelensky Says He Discussed Military and Financial Aid to Kiev with Austin and Blinken
26 April 2022
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump
Saudi Arabia banks on Trump's return to office, snubbing Biden
26 April 2022
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
Biden to Visit the ’Israeli’-occupied Territories within Months: WH
25 April 2022
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
Israel Launches Artillery Attack towards Lebanon
25 April 2022